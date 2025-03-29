Forest have the chance to turn a memorable campaign into a historic one as Nuno Espirito Santo and co bid to land their first major trophy for more than three decades.

The Reds put seven past Brighton when they last met at the start of February, but Fabian Hurzeler's side have been in stunning form since – winning six in a row before their draw away at Man City ahead of the international break.

Saturday's visitors have never won a major trophy, coming closest in an FA Cup final defeat in the 1980s, and will hope to use two runs to the semi-finals in the past six seasons to their advantage in this weekend's quarter-final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Nottingham Forest?

Brighton v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 29th March 2025.

Brighton v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Brighton v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 5:15pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Nottingham Forest on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 5pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Brighton v Nottingham Forest online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Brighton v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

