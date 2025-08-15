Despite the constant links to Man Utd, midfielder Carlos Baleba is fit and ready to feature at the Amex on Saturday – in a huge boost to the hosts' hopes of making a winning start to the season.

It has been a very quiet summer for Fulham, which may be no bad thing as Marco Silva's side aim to continue to establish themselves in the Premier League and mount another European tilt.

Some are tipping the West Londoners as dark horses for the 2025/26 campaign and a result away at Brighton would be a statement of intent.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Fulham?

Brighton v Fulham will take place on Saturday 16th August 2025.

Brighton v Fulham kick-off time

Brighton v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brighton v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Brighton v Fulham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

