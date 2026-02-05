Brighton will be out to reclaim the bragging rights when rivals Crystal Palace visit the AMEX Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

It is two years since the Seagulls last tasted victory against Palace, who did the double over the South Coast club last season.

The reverse fixture at Selhurst Park ended in a goalless draw but both sides will be hunting victories this weekend as they bid to climb the table.

Though Brighton have been a tough team to beat in 2026, Fabian Hürzeler's side have failed to win any of their last four Premier League games.

They'll be hoping to exploit the uncertainty surrounding the Eagles, who have not tasted victory since early December and have tumbled down the table as a result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Crystal Palace?

Brighton v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 8th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Brighton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brighton v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Brighton v Crystal Palace on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

