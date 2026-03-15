Wolves travel to Brentford on Monday evening in the hope of taking another step toward one of the Premier League's greatest escapes.

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The visitors have spent the whole of the season rooted to the bottom of the table and looked nailed on for relegation before back-to-back victories reignited their survival hopes.

Rob Edwards' side still need a miracle but wins against Aston Villa and Liverpool have shown they're capable of beating anyone.

Brentford will relish the return to the Gtech Community Stadium after three-straight away games.

The Bees, who are chasing the European spots, will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's extra-time defeat to West Ham in the FA Cup.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Wolves on TV and online.

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When is Brentford v Wolves?

Brentford v Wolves will take place on Monday 16 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

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Brentford v Wolves kick-off time

Brentford v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Brentford v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Brentford v Wolves on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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