Tottenham's last league win came on 15th December, and Spurs face a tough task in trying to get three points on the road against Brentford.

The Bees, who beat Crystal Palace 2-1 last weekend, have the fourth-best Premier League home form, with Brentford winning seven and drawing two of their 12 outings. They've also scored a league-high 29 times in those games.

Thomas Frank's side are mid-table and nine points off the top six, though their fixture list eases slightly over the next few weeks as they face West Ham, Leicester and Everton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Tottenham?

Brentford v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 2nd February 2025.

Brentford v Tottenham kick-off time

Brentford v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brentford v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

