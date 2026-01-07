Premier League disruptors Brentford and Sunderland face off at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The pair have been the Premier League's surprise packages this term and are in the top eight on merit as we pass the midway point in the campaign.

Brentford have made the Gtech a fortress in 2025/26, with only the top three teams in the division earning more points at home, and head into the midweek clash in fine fettle – thanks in no small part to the hot form of striker Igor Thiago.

Sunderland have remained competitive despite losing a host of key players to the Africa Cup of Nations, taking points off both Man City and Spurs in a run of four draws on the bounce, but have struggled to land the killer blow in games.

With an easier run of fixtures coming up, Regis Le Bris would love his side to get back to winning ways in West London on Wednesday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Sunderland?

Brentford v Sunderland will take place on Wednesday 7th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Sunderland kick-off time

Brentford v Sunderland will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Tennis from 6pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brentford v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Brentford v Sunderland on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

