Brentford will look to extend their impressive record at the Gtech Community Stadium this season when Burnley visit in the Premier League on Sunday.

Only four top-flight teams have won more points at home than the Bees in 2025/26 and that form has been central to their strong start under Keith Andrews.

In-form forward Igor Thiago needs one more goal to reach double figures in the Premier League this term and will fancy his chances against the visitors.

No team has conceded more on the road this term than Burnley, who dropped into the relegation zone on the back of a three-game losing run.

The gap to safety is just two points but given the form of some of the sides just above them, the Clarets must be starting to get worried.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Burnley?

Brentford v Burnley will take place on Saturday 29th November 2025.

Brentford v Burnley kick-off time

Brentford v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brentford v Burnley live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Brentford v Burnley on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

