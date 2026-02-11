Premier League leaders Arsenal head across London to begin a hectic run of games with a testing trip to Brentford on Thursday evening.

The Gunners showed their quality by overpowering a battling Sunderland side in a 3-0 win at the weekend to remain on course for a first title in two decades.

Mikel Arteta will have to lean on his squad to navigate four games in 10 days. After Brentford, the North Londoners face Wigan in the FA Cup this Sunday, Wolves in the Premier League next Wednesday, and then take on Spurs in the North London derby next Sunday.

Thursday's game at the Gtech Community Stadium could well be the toughest game over that period, with the Bees up to seventh after their win away at Newcastle.

Keith Andrews's side have been particularly strong at home, where they have lost just twice all season.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Arsenal?

Brentford v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 12th February 2026.

Brentford v Arsenal kick-off time

Brentford v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Brentford v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Brentford v Arsenal on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

