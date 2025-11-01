League Two Notts County head to National League outfit Brackley Town on Saturday in the first round of the FA Cup.

The visitors, who are chasing promotion in the fourth tier, have entered the world's oldest cup competition at this stage along with the rest of the teams from the EFL's two lowest divisions.

Notts have not failed to make it past the first round of the FA Cup since they returned to the Football League a few years ago – and won't want to start now.

Brackley Town have dropped to 17th in the National League as a result of four defeats in their last five games.

That is hardly ideal form ahead of Notts' visit but they did thrash Woking 6-2 in the replay of their FA Cup fourth round qualifying tie earlier this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brackley Town v Notts County on TV and online.

When is Brackley Town v Notts County?

Brackley Town v Notts County will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Brackley Town v Notts County kick-off time

Brackley Town v Notts County will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Brackley Town v Notts County on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 5:15pm.

Fans can also tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Brackley Town v Notts County online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

Listen to Brackley Town v Notts County on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

