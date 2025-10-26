Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday as Sean Dyche goes in search of his first Premier League win with the Reds.

The English coach was appointed on Tuesday and claimed his first victory on Thursday – beating FC Porto 2-0 at The City Ground in the Europa League.

A trip to the South Coast to take on one of the Premier League's most impressive teams this term will be a much tougher test, however.

Bournemouth are third in the table and have not lost a game since their opening weekend defeat at Liverpool.

In Antoine Semenyo, the Cherries have one of the Premier League's hottest forwards and he'll be relishing the chance to attack a Forest backline that has been poor this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest?

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 26th October 2025.

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest odds

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (4/5) Draw (14/5) Nottingham Forest (10/3)*

*Odds subject to change. 18+.

