Now, the hosts look to put right their poor recent record against Brighton, who have won five of the last six meetings between the pair.

The Seagulls may have felt the international break came at the wrong time, having just picked up their first wins of the season – a 6-0 thrashing of Oxford United in the Carabao Cup and a 2-1 victory against Man City.

Those results helped soften a frustrating start to the season, which saw them concede a late equaliser to Fulham before losing 2-0 at Everton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Brighton?

Bournemouth v Brighton will take place on Saturday 13th September 2025.

Bournemouth v Brighton kick-off time

Bournemouth v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Bournemouth v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Bournemouth v Brighton on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

