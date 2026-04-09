Aston Villa travel to injury-hit Bologna on Thursday for the opening leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Ad

Unai Emery's side looked back to their best ahead of the international break, beating Lille over two legs to book their place in the last eight of Europe's second club competition.

Aston Villa have played some of their best football this season in the Europa League and lived up to their favourites tag so far.

Bologna showed their mettle to knock out Serie A rivals Roma in an extra-time thriller in the round of 16 and will relish the opportunity to have a shot at Thursday's visitors.

The Italian outfit head into the tie in fine form, winning eight of their last 11 games, but a lengthy injury list looks set to make a tough task even harder.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bologna v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Bologna v Aston Villa?

Bologna v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 9 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bologna v Aston Villa kick-off time

Bologna v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bologna v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

How to live stream Bologna v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Bologna v Aston Villa on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Bologna v Aston Villa odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Bologna (21/10) Draw (23/10) Aston Villa (27/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.