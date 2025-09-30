Now under the stewardship of Thomas Frank, the North Londoners are looking to extend their winning start to the League Phase of the Champions League after a narrow victory over Villarreal in their opener.

Bodo Glimt will be out for revenge against Spurs, who ended their dreams of a first European final last term.

Despite their Europa League heartbreak, the hosts have qualified for the Champions League League Phase and came from behind to draw 2-2 away at Slavia Prague a fortnight ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bodo Glimt v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Bodo Glimt v Tottenham?

Bodo Glimt v Tottenham will take place on Tuesday 30th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bodo Glimt v Tottenham kick-off time

Bodo Glimt v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bodo Glimt v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Bodo Glimt v Tottenham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Can you listen to Bodo Glimt v Tottenham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Bodo Glimt v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Bodo Glimt (21/10) Draw (29/10) Tottenham (11/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.