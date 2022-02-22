The Bhoys were humiliated in Glasgow as the visitors triumphed 3-1 in the first leg.

Celtic have a mountain to climb as they cling to their place in the Europa Conference League when they take on Bodo Glimt in Norway.

It was a stunning result given Celtic's recent league form and Bodo Glimt's minnow stature, and it has caused all kinds of problems for Ange Postecoglou to solve.

Away goals no longer count on the continent, which serves as light relief for Celtic, but they must still find the net at least twice to stand a chance of progression.

The Norwegian champions haven't started their season yet due to a different league calendar to most of Europe, meaning they will be well rested for this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bodo Glimt v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Bodo Glimt v Celtic?

Bodo Glimt v Celtic will take place on Thursday 24th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Bodo Glimt v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week, including Champions League and Europa League matches.

What TV channel is Bodo Glimt v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Bodo Glimt v Celtic online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bodo Glimt v Celtic team news

Bodo Glimt predicted XI: TBC

Celtic predicted XI: TBC

Bodo Glimt v Celtic odds

Bodo Glimt v Celtic prediction

How do you predict this one? It's virtually impossible to tell which Celtic will turn up.

If the Scottish Premiership table-topping, Rangers-toppling giants emerge, they have more than enough to overturn a two-goal deficit.

However, this is a tough trip against fit and fresh opponents in testing conditions. Celtic have the ability, but do they have the right attitude to get the job done here?

Our prediction: Bodo Glimt 0-1 Celtic (11/1 at bet365)

