League One strugglers Blackpool and Reading meet at Bloomfield Road on Saturday lunchtime.

The pair are part of a tight survival race in the third tier – with the bottom seven clubs separated by just five points.

Blackpool looked to have turned the tide following the appointment of Ian Evatt but have gone three games without a victory after winning his first three.

Reading are still feeling the impact of their new manager bounce. Leam Richardson's first game ended in defeat but he's taken four points from two games since.

Three more at Bloomfield Road could help the Royals keep climbing up the League One table as they look to pull clear of the relegation battle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackpool v Reading on TV and online.

When is Blackpool v Reading?

Blackpool v Reading will take place on Saturday 29th November 2025.

Blackpool v Reading kick-off time

Blackpool v Reading will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Blackpool v Reading on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Blackpool v Reading online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Blackpool v Reading on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

