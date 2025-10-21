Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United meet at Ewood Park on Tuesday evening.

Ad

Both find themselves in the relegation zone after enduring disappointing starts to the 2025/26 campaign.

Blackburn suffered their sixth defeat in nine games against league leaders Coventry City on the weekend. Still, manager Valerien Ismael remains insistent that his side are playing well despite the poor run of results.

Sheffield United beat Watford 1-0 on Saturday to rise off the bottom of the Championship in a timely victory as Chris Wilder looks to turn the tide at Bramall Lane.

Wilder will be without star midfielder Gus Hamer for the trip to Lancashire and there are concerns the training injury could be a serious one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn v Sheffield United on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Blackburn v Sheffield United?

Blackburn v Sheffield United will take place on Tuesday 21st October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Blackburn v Sheffield United kick-off time

Blackburn v Sheffield United will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Blackburn v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Blackburn v Sheffield United on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Blackburn v Sheffield United odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Blackburn (8/5) Draw (9/4) Sheffield United (17/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.