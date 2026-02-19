More than just Lancashire bragging rights will be on the line when Preston North End head to Ewood Park to face local rivals Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Friday evening.

Ad

Both clubs are desperate for the points as they battle at either end of the second tier, with Blackburn battling relegation and North End hunting a play-off spot.

Rovers will be led by new boss Michael O'Neill, who has been tasked with avoiding the drop and beat QPR 3-1 in his first game at the helm on Saturday.

The hosts have had the better of Preston in recent years – winning the last two derbies and not losing against their Lancashire rivals since 2023 – but Paul Heckingbottom's side have looked the better team this season.

North End emerged as surprise play-off contenders early in the season but have sustained that challenge and are sitting just outside the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn v Preston on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Blackburn v Preston?

Blackburn v Preston will take place on Friday 20 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Blackburn v Preston kick-off time

Blackburn v Preston will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Preston on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Blackburn v Preston online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Blackburn v Preston on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Blackburn v Preston odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Blackburn (1/1) Draw (11/5) Preston (29/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.