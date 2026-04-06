The quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup wrap up at St Andrew's, where Birmingham City take aim at Manchester City.

Ad

Blues are top of the Women's Super League 2 table and on course to go up, but will bench their promotion charge this weekend to hunt an upset instead.

Having scored 14 goals in the last two rounds, albeit against teams from lower divisions, the hosts will have to prove their defensive mettle if they are to beat Man City.

The visitors have one hand on the Women's Super League title after last weekend's Manchester derby victory and now set their sights on a domestic double.

The odds are stacked against Birmingham but this is the FA Cup, where twists and turns are never far away.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham City v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Birmingham City v Man City?

Birmingham City v Man City will take place on Sunday 6 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Birmingham City v Man City kick-off time

Birmingham City v Man City will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Birmingham City v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

How to live stream Birmingham City v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Birmingham City v Man City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Birmingham City v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Birmingham City (TBC) Draw (TBC) Man City (TBC)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.