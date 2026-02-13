Premier League side Leeds United head to Championship outfit Birmingham City on Sunday, aiming to avoid an upset in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Whites have been excellent in recent months and battled back for a 2-2 draw away at Chelsea in midweek, in a boost to their top-flight survival hopes.

Leeds proved too good for Derby County in the third round and Daniel Farke's side will be gunning for the same result in the West Midlands.

Birmingham have made it clear they have Premier League aspirations and will relish the opportunity to test themselves against top-flight opposition.

Blues let Cambridge United back into the game in their third round tie and must raise their game against the Whites.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham City v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Birmingham City v Leeds?

Birmingham City v Leeds will take place on Sunday 15 February 2026.

Birmingham City v Leeds kick-off time

Birmingham City v Leeds will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Birmingham City v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Birmingham City v Leeds online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Birmingham City v Leeds on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT or BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

