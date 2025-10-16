2024/25 winners Arsenal head to Benfica on Thursday in search of their first Women's Champions League victory of the season.

Ad

The Gunners beat Barcelona to claim their second European crown last term but made a disappointing start to their defence a week ago – losing 2-1 to Lyon at Meadow Park.

Renée Slegers's side have been slow out of the blocks in the Women's Super League as well but will take confidence from their victory over Brighton on the weekend.

Benfica are top of Liga BPI after an unbeaten start to the season, scoring 17 goals in their first four games, but fell to a 2-1 loss away at Juventus in their Women's Champions League opener.

Only 12 of the 18 teams in the League Phase will qualify for the knockout stages, which leaves both Arsenal and their hosts playing catch-up after the opening round of fixtures.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Benfica v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Benfica v Arsenal?

Benfica v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 16th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Benfica v Arsenal kick-off time

Benfica v Arsenal will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Benfica v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Disney+.

The Standard with Ads plan usually costs £5.99 a month. The Standard plan costs £9.99 a month and the Premium plan costs £14.99 a month.

How to live stream Benfica v Arsenal online

Disney+ customers can live stream the game via the Disney+ app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the app, while you can also go via devices such as the Google Chromecast.

Is Benfica v Arsenal on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement FC Twente v Chelsea odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: FC Twente (13/2) Draw (9/2) Chelsea (1/3)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.