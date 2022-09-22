Robert Page's side booked their ticket to Qatar with a 1-0 victory over Ukraine in June and tonight's Nations League Group A4 fixture is their second last game before the start of the tournament.

Games against Belgium have brought Wales some memorable nights in the last decade but the main focus for Thursday's meeting in Brussels will be preparation for this winter's World Cup.

With a host of regulars, such as Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, and Harry Wilson, missing due to injury and Gareth Bale's involvement unclear after only joining up with the squad on Tuesday, there look set to be opportunities for some fringe players to prove a point ahead of the World Cup.

But Thursday's game will be a real test given the quality in the Belgium squad and the fact that Roberto Martinez's players will be looking to cement their places in his plans for Qatar 2022.

Wales earned an impressive point in the reverse fixture in Cardiff but four games into the 2022/23 Nations League campaign, that is their only point and they face relegation back to League B if they're unable to produce some results over the next week.

That adds an interesting dimension to Thursday's game but make no mistake about it, both teams will be playing with one eye on the World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v Wales on TV and online.

When is Belgium v Wales?

Belgium v Wales will take place on Thursday 22nd September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Belgium v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of other Nations League matches this week including England v Germany.

What TV channel is Belgium v Wales on?

The match will be televised on S4C from 7:25pm and Premier Sports 1 from 7:35pm.

How to live stream Belgium v Wales online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app while the game is also available via S4C Online or BBC iPlayer on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets.

Belgium v Wales team news

Belgium predicted XI: Courtois; Boyata, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Castagne, Witsel, Tielemans, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, E. Hazard

Wales predicted XI: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rodon, Davies; N. Williams, Morrell, Smith, Norrington-Davies; James, Moore, Johnson

Our prediction: Belgium v Wales

There are just two games left before the start of the World Cup and neither coach will want to waste this opportunity as tomorrow night's game offers the chance for them to find out a little more about some of the players pushing for places and get things running smoothly.

Given his importance to the side and all the talk about managing him ahead of the tournament, it would be a surprise to see Bale start but his is one of a number of absences that should offer opportunities elsewhere.

Wales required a late Brennan Johnson equaliser to grab a draw in the reverse fixture but as both sides look to shift between the gears ahead of Qatar 2022 and with less experience in the centre of the park, Thursday's game might be as close.

Our prediction: Belgium 3-1 Wales (10/1 at bet365)

