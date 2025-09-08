The Tartan Army has not been to a World Cup since 1998, which is a record that Steve Clarke and his squad will be desperate to put right in the coming months.

Belarus have never played at a major tournament and are 50 places below the Scots in the FIFA Rankings but have lost just two of their last 10 games – a run that stretches back to the start of 2024.

Due to the ongoing conflict in nearby Ukraine, Carlos Alós's side continue to play their home games behind closed doors at the ZTE Arena in Hungary.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belarus v Scotland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Belarus v Scotland?

Belarus v Scotland will take place on Monday 8th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Belarus v Scotland kick-off time

Belarus v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Belarus v Scotland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Scotland from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Belarus v Scotland online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Belarus v Scotland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Belarus v Scotland odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Belarus (7/1) Draw (31/10) Scotland (9/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.