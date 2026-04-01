Manchester United have work to do in the deciding leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

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The Red Devils were beaten 3-2 at Old Trafford by the Frauen-Bundesliga outfit last week, which has put their hopes of reaching a first European semi-final in doubt.

Marc Skinner needs to rally his troops for the trip to the Allianz Arena after they were outclassed by rivals Man City in a 3-0 derby defeat in the Women's Super League on Saturday.

The hosts head into the midweek game high in confidence after moving to within striking distance of their fifth league title in six years with a 2-0 win over Nurnberg on the weekend.

To progress and book their place in the last four, where they'll face either Barcelona or Real Madrid, Man Utd will need to inflict only Bayern's second defeat of the season in what would surely be their greatest night in the Women's Champions League.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich v Man Utd on TV and online.

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When is Bayern Munich v Man Utd?

Bayern Munich v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 1 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bayern Munich v Man Utd kick-off time

Bayern Munich v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm.

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What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Disney+.

The Standard with Ads plan usually costs £5.99 a month. The Standard plan costs £9.99 a month and the Premium plan costs £14.99 a month.

How to live stream Bayern Munich v Man Utd online

Disney+ customers can live stream the game via the Disney+ app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the app, while you can also go via devices such as the Google Chromecast.

Is Bayern Munich v Man Utd on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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