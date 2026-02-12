League Two play-off chasers Barnet are back at The Hive, hoping to extend their unbeaten run against out-of-form Cheltenham Town.

A run of five games without a defeat, including three victories, has the Bees just three points outside the top seven in their first season back in the EFL.

The hosts will back themselves to keep that run going against a Cheltenham side that have lost five games on the bounce and six of their seven games since the start of the year.

The Robins shouldn't be dragged back into the relegation battle, with a nine-point cushion over the drop zone, but Steve Cotterill will be desperate for his side to stop their slide.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnet v Cheltenham on TV and online.

When is Barnet v Cheltenham?

Barnet v Cheltenham will take place on Saturday 14 February 2026.

Barnet v Cheltenham kick-off time

Barnet v Cheltenham will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Barnet v Cheltenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Barnet v Cheltenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Barnet v Cheltenham on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

