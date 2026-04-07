Barcelona welcome LaLiga rivals Atlético Madrid to the Nou Camp on Wednesday evening for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

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The hosts beat Atlético in the Spanish capital on Saturday to tighten their grip on the league title and now turn their attention back to the pursuit of a sixth European crown.

Hansi Flick's side finished fifth in the League Phase and thrashed Newcastle in the last 16, while they have been near-perfect at home this term – winning 22 of their 23 games.

Atlético have been far less convincing in LaLiga, where they sit fourth, and in Europe in 2025/26, where they've won just once away all season.

Though they arrive in Barcelona on the back of a three-game winless run, Diego Simeone's side have proven time after time that they can get the job done in big Champions League games.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Atlético Madrid on TV and online.

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When is Barcelona v Atlético Madrid?

Barcelona v Atlético Madrid will take place on Wednesday 8 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Barcelona v Atlético Madrid kick-off time

Barcelona v Atlético Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Atlético Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Barcelona v Atlético Madrid online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Barcelona v Atlético Madrid on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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