They were hunted down and defeated 4-1 by Norway's array of attacking talents in their first ever major competition match.

Northern Ireland can be proud of their efforts in their Women's Euro 2022 opener, but they face a tough test in their bid to claim a positive result in the tournament.

Julie Nelson made history as the first ever Northern Irish goalscorer on the big stage, but her solo strike wasn't enough to overcome the relentless surge of Norwegian bodies into their territory.

Austria can be pleased with their efforts despite a 1-0 defeat to England in the opening game of the tournament.

They will be determined to make their performance count here with three points in their sights as they aim to pounce on any mistakes from group-toppers, England and Norway.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Austria v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Austria v Northern Ireland?

Austria v Northern Ireland will take place on Monday 11th July 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Austria v Northern Ireland will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Austria v Northern Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:30pm.

The whole tournament will be broadcast on the BBC in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Austria v Northern Ireland online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Austria v Northern Ireland team news

Austria predicted XI: Zinsberger; Schiechtl, Wenninger, Degen, Hanshaw; Zadrazil, Puntigam, Höbinger; Dunst, Billa, Naschenweng

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Burns; Magee, Nelson, McFadden, Burrows, Vance; McCarron, Furness, Callaghan, Wade; K McGuinness

Austria v Northern Ireland odds

bet365 odds: Austria (2/9) Draw (11/2) Northern Ireland (11/1)*

Our prediction: Austria v Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland showed great spirit but little to suggest they have the quality to go long in this tournament.

Heart and spirit still count for something, though. They will generate a warm atmosphere in each of their games and showed they can harness that to fight back in matches. While the result was always heading in one direction, they still managed to stem the tide for spells against Norway.

Austria know they also face an uphill battle in Group A. To stand any chance of advancing to the knockout stages, they need a victory here.

Our prediction: Austria 3-1 Northern Ireland (10/1 at Bet365)

