The Red Devils jet across to Spain to face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. This is a journey made by plenty of continental heavyweights in recent years, but few have returned with smiles spread across their faces.

Manchester United kick start their Champions League knockout journey with one of the trickiest trips on the continent this week.

Ralf Rangnick has been thrown in at the deep end in 2021/22 but he finally appears to have cut through the noise and is making some progress on the field.

He has been forced to contend with a string of internal leaks and rumours of discontent around the dressing room as well as the news of Mason Greenwood's arrest and suspension from the club in January, but United have picked up some big points in recent weeks.

Atletico are a notoriously tough team to face in the Champions League knockout stages due to their ability to dig deep, sit tight and defend like their lives depend on it.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Atletico Madrid v Man Utd?

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 23rd February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week, including Europa League and Europa Conference League matches on Thursday.

What TV channel is Atletico Madrid v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Atletico Madrid v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd team news

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Vrsaljko, Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia, Lodi; Correa, Felix

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd odds

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd prediction

Atletico will play in a way United can't, with their backs to the wall. The onus will be on the visitors to break down their opposition and they'll need skill and patience to do so.

For all their troubles this term, United boast an advantage in the sheer amount of potential match-winners and players who can produce that one moment of brilliance to turn the tide.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be licking his lips on his return to Madrid to face his old nemeses, while Jadon Sancho has stepped up with some excellent displays lately. The spotlight is fixed on Atletico's defence, but they may need to find the net on home soil.

Our prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Man Utd (5/1 at bet365)

