Barcelona travel to the Spanish capital on Tuesday in the hope of overturning a two-goal deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid.

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The LaLiga leaders' 14-game winning run at the Nou Camp came to an end in a 2-0 defeat to Atletico in last week’s opener, with Julian Alvarez the match-winner.

Barcelona will be without centre-back Pau Cubarsí, who was sent off in the first leg, but will take confidence from their win at the Metropolitano earlier this month.

Diego Simeone's side are famed for their streetwise approach to game management in big matches, while the visitors are hardly short on firepower – scoring more than 130 goals in all competitions this term.

The latter stages of the Champions League are European football at its very best and Tuesday’s all-Spanish affair has the potential to be a real barnstormer.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid v Barcelona on TV and online.

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When is Atletico Madrid v Barcelona?

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona will take place on Tuesday 14 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona kick-off time

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Atletico Madrid v Barcelona on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Atletico Madrid v Barcelona online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Atletico Madrid v Barcelona on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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