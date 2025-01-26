Unai Emery's side now turn their attention back to the Premier League as they look to make ground in the tightening race for the European spots.

A top-five finish should be enough to qualify for the Champions League next year, but with just four points separating Villa in eighth from Chelsea in fourth, any slip-up will be costly.

For the first time in his West Ham tenure, Graham Potter has the luxury of a full week to work with his players ahead of the trip to Villa Park.

He needs it, as his side were dreadful in last Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace – failing to muster a single shot on target and lacking any real intensity.

Patience is needed, with Potter clear that he wants to improve every area of the team, but Hammers fans will want to see more signs of progress in the West Midlands to feed hopes of climbing higher than 14th in the Premier League table in the second half of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v West Ham?

Aston Villa v West Ham will take place on Sunday 26th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v West Ham kick-off time

Aston Villa v West Ham will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aston Villa v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

