The visitors needed extra time to edge past non-league Tamworth in the third round and will have to raise their levels against Villa if they're to avoid a second cup exit in four days.

Unai Emery's Villans may only have won one of their last five in all competitions and slipped to a 2-1 defeat against relegation-threatened Wolves last weekend but they are enjoying another impressive campaign – battling for the European spots in the Premier League and reaching the Champions League knock-out stages.

Blockbuster January signings like PSG's Marco Asensio and Man Utd's Marcus Rashford suggest that Villa are targeting silverware themselves this season, so Emery's side will be holding nothing back in their pursuit of a place in the fifth round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Tottenham?

Aston Villa v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 9th February 2025.

Aston Villa v Tottenham kick-off time

Aston Villa v Tottenham will kick off at 5:35pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Tottenham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 5:20pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Tottenham online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Aston Villa v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

