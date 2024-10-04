What channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd Premier League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

The scoreline was only 3-0 but the manner of the loss to Spurs at Old Trafford and the lifeless performance of the Red Devils players suggested that the Dutchman’s days could well be numbered in the North West.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United tenure plunged to new depths in last weekend’s embarrassing defeat to Tottenham, but worse could be still to come as they travel to face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Indeed, Villa will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing a Man Utd team that may have Bruno Fernandes available after his red card was overturned but are closer to the regulation zone than the top four.

Though Unai Emery’s side dropped out of the top four after last weekend’s draw with Ipswich, it has still been a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign and they’re just two points behind league leaders Liverpool after six games.

The early signs are that Villa have got what it takes to follow up last season’s fourth-place finish but a statement win against Man Utd would be a great way to quieten any remaining doubters ahead of the international break. Should that happen, ten Hag may be the Premier League’s first managerial casualty this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Aston Villa v Man Utd?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 6th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Man Utd kick-off time

Aston Villa v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Green Video Post Element

Video ID: "1a6b0e0db50a4b603ee80add086ccc174fb227f8"

Mix ID: ""

Player ID: "Tw3-XowQ" If the player doesn't appear here within a few seconds, the Player ID or Licence Key (set via IM Green Video settings) might be invalid.

Listen to Aston Villa v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Aston Villa v Man Utd odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Aston Villa (6/5) Draw (27/10) Man Utd (21/10)* Bet Boost: Jhon Duran to score first – 7/1 8/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement MPU article

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.