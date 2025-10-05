Aston Villa are not yet at full throttle and have ground to make up in the Premier League.

Burnley have been better than their points total suggest as they've navigated a gruelling run of early-season fixtures.

They were hammered 5-1 away at Man City last weekend and have yet to earn a point on the road – a record Scott Parker and his side will hope to put right on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Burnley?

Aston Villa v Burnley will take place on Sunday 5th October 2025.

Aston Villa v Burnley kick-off time

Aston Villa v Burnley will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

