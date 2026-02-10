Aston Villa welcome Brighton to Villa Park in the Premier League on Wednesday – with both clubs looking to get back to winning ways.

One point from their last two games has seen Villa lose ground in the race at the top of the table and may have ended their hopes of a title challenge.

The Villans have found goals easy to come by in recent meetings with the visitors, scoring four times against them in December and five goals across their two games last season.

Brighton will be looking for a response from Sunday's 1-0 defeat against rivals Crystal Palace, which extended their winless run in the league to five games and leaves them 14th.

Both sides have testing FA Cup fourth round ties to come on Saturday, which will throw up some selection dilemmas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Brighton?

Aston Villa v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 11th February 2026.

Aston Villa v Brighton kick-off time

Aston Villa v Brighton will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Brighton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Aston Villa v Brighton on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

