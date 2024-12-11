The Blues cemented their place as Liverpool's closest competition in the Premier League title race with a 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday, and now turn their attention back to Europe as they bid to extend their lead at the top of the table and all but secure automatic passage to the round of 16.

Their hosts have enjoyed different fortunes in recent months.

Astana have failed to win in the Conference League since their opener against Backa Topola, sliding down to 23rd in the table as a result, while they missed out on the Kazakhstan top-tier title by just a point when the season came to an end in November.

Europe is their only focus until the 2025 domestic campaign starts again in March, which is both a blessing and a curse.

They'll be fresh, but the fact they haven't played a competitive game since 28th November could make things even tougher against a Chelsea side high in confidence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Astana v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Astana v Chelsea?

Astana v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 12th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Astana v Chelsea kick-off time

Astana v Chelsea will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Astana v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 3pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Astana v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Astana v Chelsea on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

