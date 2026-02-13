Arsenal shift their attention to the FA Cup and the visit of League One side Wigan Athletic on Sunday.

The Gunners' Premier League title hopes were dented in a 1-1 draw with Brentford on Thursday and they are set to take on Wolves on Wednesday.

As a result, it would be no surprise to see Mikel Arteta shuffle his pack and trust some fringe players against the Latics.

Wigan will be led by interim boss Glenn Whelan at the Emirates, having sacked Ryan Lowe earlier this week after a dismal run of form saw them drop into the League One relegation places.

Their only victory this season came in the last round of the FA Cup – a 1-0 win over North West rivals Preston at Deepdale.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Wigan Athletic on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Wigan Athletic?

Arsenal v Wigan Athletic will take place on Sunday 15 February 2026.

Arsenal v Wigan Athletic kick-off time

Arsenal v Wigan Athletic will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Wigan Athletic on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Arsenal v Wigan Athletic online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Arsenal v Wigan Athletic on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

