Just as he was in their 5-3 victory over Nurnberg earlier this month, summer signing Gabriel Jesus was in the goals again to keep excitement building about what he could accomplish in the season ahead.

Arsenal made it two wins in two in pre-season as they breezed past Premier League rivals Everton with a 2-0 victory at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday.

The Gunners will be in Florida for the next stop on their pre-season tour of the United States and will take on MLS side Orlando City on Wednesday evening (or the early hours of Thursday morning if you're watching in the UK).

It should be a challenging contest for Mikel Arteta's side as Orlando are already 21 games into their season and would love nothing more than to claim a Premier League scalp.

Things are starting to get a little more serious for Arsenal, meanwhile, with just three more pre-season matches to play before the opening weekend of the 2022/23 campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Orlando City on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Arsenal v Orlando City?

Arsenal v Orlando City will take place on Thursday 21st July at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Orlando City will kick off at 12:30am.

There's plenty of pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full Arsenal guide for all the details about the Gunners' upcoming fixtures.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Orlando City on?

The game will not be on TV but fans will be able to watch it live on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app – as with the whole of the Gunners' pre-season schedule (though some restrictions will apply).

The games will be available on a pay-per-view basis, costing £5.99 each for UK viewers, and will include matchday coverage and analysis.

How to live stream Arsenal v Orlando City online

You can also live stream the match on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app via the website and app using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.