Erik Ten Hag was appointed the new Red Devils boss on Thursday but will not take charge until the end of the season.

Anything but a win for Manchester United on Saturday would surely be fatal to their top four hopes as they take on Arsenal as part of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

The biggest favour the current squad could do him over the next few weeks would be to win the race for fourth but that looks a very tall order indeed after their humiliating defeat to rivals Liverpool on Tuesday night.

They now travel to the Emirates looking to close the three-point gap between them and fifth-placed Arsenal, with Tottenham only in fourth on goal difference.

The Gunners are certainly the side with the momentum after they beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge in midweek – a result that looks to have put to bed the latest calls for Mikel Arteta to go.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Man Utd?

Arsenal v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Brentford v Tottenham on Saturday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Man Utd team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Elneny, Xhaka; Ødegaard, Smith-Rowe, Saka; Nketiah

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; McTominay, Matic; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Arsenal v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Man Utd

Arsenal will sense blood ahead of Saturday lunchtime's game, with Man Utd coming off the back of yet another embarrassing defeat.

While he obviously won't be in the dugout, the Ten Hag appointment could bring some fresh positivity for the visitors and the players will no doubt be keen to do all they can to impress the incoming coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the forward line should also be a huge boost while Scott McTominay may finally be back from injury with the Red Devils crying out for some added impetus in midfield.

Unfortunately, it may just be a step too far for Man Utd to get a result against Arsenal after their statement victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

That win will have breathed fresh belief into the squad, who can pile the pressure on Spurs ahead of their late-afternoon kick-off.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd (28/1 at Bet365)

