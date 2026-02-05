Manchester City's march toward the Women's Super League title takes them to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Sunday.

Andrée Jeglertz's side hammered holders Chelsea 5-1 last weekend to move 11 points clear at the top of the WSL table and stretch their winning run in the league to 12 games.

The title looks to be sewn up but the Swedish coach won't want his side to take their foot off the gas.

Arsenal turn their attention back to domestic matters after beating Corinthians last weekend to be crowned the inaugural winners of the Women's Champions Cup.

Catching the leaders feels out of reach for the Gunners, whose priority now is battling back into the top three to qualify for the Champions League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man City on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Man City?

Arsenal v Man City will take place on Sunday 8th February 2026.

Arsenal v Man City kick-off time

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 11:50.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Arsenal v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (17/10) Draw (12/5) Man City (29/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

