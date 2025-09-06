It is now six years since Arsenal's last WSL title, but after their remarkable European triumph and some impressive summer signings, the hosts will be determined to make a winning start and show that wait could end this season.

London City will head across the capital keen to make a statement of their own as they bid to prove they belong in the top flight after winning the Championship last term.

The Lionesses, who were only formed in 2019, have splashed the cash on a summer squad overhaul and have ambitions of establishing themselves as a mid-table side, rather than just avoiding the drop.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v London City on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v London City?

Arsenal v London City will take place on Saturday 6th September 2025.

Arsenal v London City kick-off time

Arsenal v London City will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v London City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:15pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Arsenal v London City online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Arsenal v London City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

