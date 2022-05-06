With Tottenham set to play title-chasing Liverpool on Saturday evening, a win for the Gunners on Sunday afternoon could see them open up a five-point lead over their rivals with just three games left to play.

Leeds United travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal as part of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule in a game that could have a significant impact on the races at both ends of the table.

That would leave them in a strong position in the battle for the top four and move them one step closer to a Champions League return.

It's been an impressive recent run for the Gunners, who have beaten Chelsea, Manchester United, and West Ham United in the last three games, so confidence will be high.

The Whites, meanwhile, have sunk to just two points above the drop zone due to last weekend's 4-0 defeat at Manchester City.

With games against Arsenal and Chelsea in quick succession, some are tipping Leeds for the drop.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Leeds?

Arsenal v Leeds will take place on Sunday 8th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Leeds will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Leeds team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Elneny, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Arsenal v Leeds odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Leeds

With Tottenham taking on Liverpool, Arsenal may have the chance to open up a five-point gap in fourth – and that would be particularly significant with the North London derby just around the corner.

The confidence looks to be flowing again and with the Whites likely to be without both Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper, Mikel Arteta will back his players to get the job done on Sunday.

The hosts have scored nine goals in their last three games and we can expect some more here.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Leeds (11/1 at bet365)

