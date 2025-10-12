Brighton sit just one point short of Arsenal and will be determined to force their way into the elite pack with a triumph here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Brighton?

Arsenal v Brighton will take place on Sunday 12th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Brighton kick-off time

Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Brighton on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two.

How to live stream Arsenal v Brighton online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Can you listen to Arsenal v Brighton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

