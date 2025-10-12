What channel is Arsenal v Brighton Women's Super League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Arsenal v Brighton in the Women's Super League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Arsenal have made a stuttering start to the Women's Super League season as they prepare to face Brighton at the Emirates.
The Gunners won their opening two matches, but are winless in three following two draws and a defeat to Manchester City last time out.
Brighton sit just one point short of Arsenal and will be determined to force their way into the elite pack with a triumph here.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brighton on TV and online.
When is Arsenal v Brighton?
Arsenal v Brighton will take place on Sunday 12th October 2025.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Arsenal v Brighton kick-off time
Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 2:30pm.
What TV channel is Arsenal v Brighton on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two.
How to live stream Arsenal v Brighton online
You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.
The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.
Can you listen to Arsenal v Brighton on radio?
Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.
Arsenal v Brighton odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Arsenal (2/9) Draw (11/2) Brighton (17/2)*
