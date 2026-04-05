The quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup kick off at Meadow Park, where Arsenal host Brighton on Sunday.

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The Gunners are flying high after knocking out Chelsea to book their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League and now take aim at the last four of the FA Cup as well.

Brighton are on course for another mid-table finish in the Women's Super League again this term and know they'll have to be at their best to beat in-form Arsenal.

The Seagulls have history in this competition, having reached the semi-finals three years ago, but are searching for their first major trophy success.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brighton on TV and online.

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When is Arsenal v Brighton?

Arsenal v Brighton will take place on Sunday 5 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Brighton kick-off time

Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Arsenal v Brighton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Arsenal v Brighton on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

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