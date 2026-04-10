Arsenal resume their Premier League title charge at home to Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime.

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The Gunners snapped their losing streak with a 1-0 win away at Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday and will now look to extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points, with Man City taking on Chelsea on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta was able to call on Gabriel and Declan Rice for the midweek clash, while there is hope Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber could be back for the Cherries' visit.

Bournemouth head to the capital aiming to spring an upset and boost their own European hopes.

Andoni Iraola's side went 10 games unbeaten ahead of the international break but have lacked that killer instinct – winning just three of those and drawing five on the bounce.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Bournemouth on TV and online.

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When is Arsenal v Bournemouth?

Arsenal v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 11 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Bournemouth kick-off time

Arsenal v Bournemouth will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Bournemouth on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Arsenal v Bournemouth online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Arsenal v Bournemouth on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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