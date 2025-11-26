Harry Kane can expect a hostile reception at the Emirates on Wednesday night when Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Ad

The former Tottenham talisman will hope to continue his phenomenal record against the Gunners, having scored 15 times in 21 games against the North Londoners.

He last added to that tally to help Bayern knock Arsenal out of the Champions League quarter-finals in 2023/24 and the pair now meet as two of the teams with a perfect record in Europe's elite club competition this season.

The visitors' four wins have included victories against Chelsea and PSG, which leaves them top of the League Phase table, while Mikel Arteta's side have beaten Atletico Madrid, among others.

With the Premier League leaders set to take on the Bundesliga frontrunners, Wednesday's heavyweight clash is surely appointment viewing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Bayern Munich on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v Bayern Munich?

Arsenal v Bayern Munich will take place on Wednesday 26th November 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Bayern Munich kick-off time

Arsenal v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Arsenal v Bayern Munich online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

Listen to Arsenal v Bayern Munich on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Arsenal v Bayern Munich odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (23/20) Draw (5/2) Bayern Munich (9/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.