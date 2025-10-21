Arsenal go in search of a sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday evening as they host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates in the Champions League.

Ad

Mikel Arteta's side extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points with a 1-0 win away at Fulham on Saturday and now turn their attention to European matters.

The Gunners have made a winning start to the League Phase, beating Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos, but Atletico's visit represents a sterner test.

Though the Spanish club are fourth in LaLiga, their only defeat since August was a 3-2 loss away at Anfield and they are known for their gritty approach under Diego Simeone.

Tuesday's meeting will be the first between the pair since Atletico dumped Arsenal out of the Europa League semi-finals in 2017/18.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Atletico Madrid on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v Atletico Madrid?

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid will take place on Tuesday 21st October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Atletico Madrid on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Arsenal v Atletico Madrid online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Arsenal v Atletico Madrid on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Arsenal v Atletico Madrid odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (3/5) Draw (31/10) Atletico Madrid (17/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.