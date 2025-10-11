Four wins on the bounce have helped Johnnie Jackson's side rise to fifth in the table and they could climb further still with a win in West London this weekend.

It took more than two months for Port Vale to secure their first League One victory but Darren Moore's side have built up a head of steam since.

They've taken 10 points from their last four games and are up to 16th in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Wimbledon v Port Vale on TV and online.

When is AFC Wimbledon v Port Vale?

AFC Wimbledon v Port Vale will take place on Saturday 11th October 2025.

AFC Wimbledon v Port Vale kick-off time

AFC Wimbledon v Port Vale will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is AFC Wimbledon v Port Vale on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream AFC Wimbledon v Port Vale online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is AFC Wimbledon v Port Vale on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

