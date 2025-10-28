Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers

The original tie was due to be played in August but was rescheduled as a result of Tranmere's Carabao Cup game being postponed.

Accrington dropped back into the relegation zone as a result of their 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood Town on the weekend but have a chance to move back to safety.

A win for the hosts would move them level on points with 18th-place Tranmere, who grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser against Chesterfield on Saturday.

Andy Crosby's side have made themselves tough to beat in recent weeks, losing just one of their last six games, and will head to the Wham Stadium with some momentum.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Accrington Stanley v Tranmere on TV and online.

When is Accrington Stanley v Tranmere?

Accrington Stanley v Tranmere will take place on Tuesday 28th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Accrington Stanley v Tranmere kick-off time

Accrington Stanley v Tranmere will kick off at 7:45m.

What TV channel is Accrington Stanley v Tranmere on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports from 7:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Accrington Stanley v Tranmere online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Accrington Stanley v Tranmere on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

