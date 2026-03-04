Celtic will be aiming to get their Scottish Premiership title challenge back on track when they travel to Aberdeen on Wednesday evening.

Ad

The Hoops can leapfrog Rangers into second and move to within five points of leaders Hearts with a victory over the Dons.

Martin O'Neill's side have faltered in their title charge recently but will hope Reo Hatate's 91st-minute equaliser in Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox can be a turning point.

It looks to be a good time to visit Pittodrie as Aberdeen have not won a Scottish Premiership game since mid-January, with a five-match winless run seeing them drop to eighth in the table.

Interim boss Peter Leven is set to be in the dugout again for the hosts, who have not yet been able to appoint a permanent replacement for Jimmy Thelin despite strong links to Eirik Horneland.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watchhas rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aberdeen v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Aberdeen v Celtic?

Aberdeen v Celtic will take place on Wednesday 4 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aberdeen v Celtic kick-off time

Aberdeen v Celtic will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aberdeen v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

How to live stream Aberdeen v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Aberdeen v Celtic on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

Advertisement Aberdeen v Celtic odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Aberdeen (11/2) Draw (10/3) Celtic (4/9)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.