The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony – the annual celebration of the best and brightest in British sport – is nearly here.

Ad

It's been a big year for UK sport. From Rory McIlroy's Masters triumph, the Lionesses claiming back-to-back Euros titles, the Red Roses' dominant Women's Rugby World Cup win on home soil, a Lions Tour win in Australia, and the Ryder Cup triumph in America.

The heroes who have delivered those successes are all vying to join the list of greats who have won the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award over the years.

The winner of that crown, and a host of other awards, will be handed out at next month's ceremony, where we'll see sporting stars dressed to the nines rather than in their usual kit.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest on the date and time of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025 ceremony, as well as the location for this year's star-studded event.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025?

The date for this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony has not yet been confirmed.

In recent years, it has been held on a Tuesday in late December, which means Tuesday 16th December or Tuesday 23rd December are the likely dates.

How can you watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025 on TV?

The channel for this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year has not yet been confirmed.

Last year's ceremony was broadcast live on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer from 7pm, running until 9pm, and the 2025 event will likely be similar.

BBC presenters Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott are expected to reprise their hosting roles.

Where is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025 held?

The show is expected to be held at MediaCity in Salford – home of the BBC – with a glitzy ceremony in store with something for everyone to enjoy on the night.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.