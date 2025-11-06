It's nearly that time again. The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will be crowned next month – with a host of homegrown stars bidding for the 2025 crown.

800m runner Keely Hodgkinson added the prestigious award to her Paris 2024 gold last year and the leading candidates this time around come from a range of sports.

Criteria include personal and team sporting achievements over the past year, plus their impact across the nation – but, contrary to popular belief, the award has nothing to do with an individual's personality.

RadioTimes.com brings you our list of favourites to be crowned BBC SPOTY winner in 2025.

Who will win BBC Sports Personality of the Year award 2025?

Rory McIlroy

If he doesn't win it this year, he never will. Rory McIlroy admitted that fact himself recently after revealing that he would be attending this year's ceremony to cap off a remarkable 12 months.

McIlroy wrote his name among the golfing immortals by finally winning The Masters to become one of just four players to complete the Grand Slam, winning all four of the sport's majors, and the first European to do so.

The Northern Irishman's final round at Augusta was absolute box office and his emotional outpouring on the 18th green was unforgettable.

McIlroy's heroics continued at the Ryder Cup, where he was a lightning rod for abuse from the American crowds but showed his mettle, playing a key role in a famous away victory for Team Europe.

Chloe Kelly

Chloe Kelly.

What a year it has been for Chloe Kelly, who began it out of favour at Man City and finishes as bookies' favourite for SPOTY.

The 27-year-old's move to Arsenal proved a roaring success as she helped Renee Slegers's side win the Champions League but it is her exploits at Euro 2025 that have taken her to the hearts of the nation.

Kelly proved England's catalyst time and time again – coming off the bench to inspire the Lionesses to a remarkable comeback against Sweden, bagging the extra-time winner against Italy and then, with ice running through her veins, scoring the winning penalty in the final against Spain.

SPOTY is not handed out on personality, but she has it in droves.

Ellie Kildunne

In a dominant year for the Red Roses, Ellie Kildunne was the star.

The full-back showcased her searing pace, quick feet and lethal finishing as England stormed to a Six Nations triumph and then helped to deliver the Women's Rugby World Cup on home turf.

A head injury put her out of action for part of the tournament but Kildunne returned to steer the hosts past France in the semi-final and then beat Canada in the final – scoring tries in both matches.

Luke Littler

Luke Littler has continued his ascent from rising star to household name.

'The Nuke' became the youngest player to win the World Championship in January and has added the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, and UK Open titles among a host of others since.

It's not just about the trophies; the teenage sensation is a pure entertainer, producing high-octane moments almost every time he steps up to the oche, and has transcended darts.

Lando Norris

Lando Norris is gunning to become the first British winner of the F1 Drivers' Championship since Lewis Hamilton.

Norris has enjoyed a hugely impressive season, which has included a British Grand Prix victory at Silverstone.

That said, the 25-year-old will need to beat out McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri if he is to land the SPOTY prize.

The best of the rest...

Kelly and the rest of the favourites could face competition from a host of other Lionesses, including Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, and Hannah Hampton.

One of the rising stars of British golf, Lottie Woad claimed her first wins on the Ladies European and LPGA Tours and made headlines with her impressive finishes at two of the year's majors.

Jack Draper has announced himself as one of the best players in men's tennis this year but he failed to make much of an impact at Wimbledon and has seen his season curtailed early by injury.

As attention turns to The Ashes in Australia, Joe Root is an outsider on the back of another brilliant year for England's greatest batter.

